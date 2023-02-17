Fire report 2-17-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Feb. 15 n Medical assists were made at 12:40 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 1:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:01 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 5:41 p.m. on William Street; and 11:43 p.m. on Park Place Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Feb. 15
Medical assists were made at 12:40 a.m. on North Frederick Street; 1:37 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:01 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 5:41 p.m. on William Street; and 11:43 p.m. on Park Place Drive.
At 9:54 a.m., hazardous condition on South Silver Springs Road.
At 6:06 p.m., hazardous condition on North Kingshighway.