Fire report 12-8-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Dec. 6
Medical assist was made at 10:22 a.m. on Siemers Drive.
Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:54 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 11:33 a.m. on North Kingshighway; and 1:09 p.m. on North Street.
At 7:49 a.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
At 5:52 p.m., fire alarm on North Spring Avenue.
At 9 p.m., commercial fire at Airport Road and Rambler Drive in Scott City.