blotter December 8, 2023

Fire report 12-8-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Dec. 6 n Medical assist was made at 10:22 a.m. on Siemers Drive. n Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:54 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 11:33 a.m. on North Kingshighway; and 1:09 p.m. on North Street...