Fire report 12-7-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Dec. 5
Medical assists were made at 10:21 a.m. on Bunker Hill Drive; 11:36 a.m. on Themis Street; and 12:09 p.m. on Doctors Park Drive.
Hazardous condition calls were made at 3:47 p.m. on Louis Street and 6:22 p.m. on Big Bend Road.