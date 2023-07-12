All sections
blotterDecember 7, 2023
Fire report 12-7-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Dec. 5 n Medical assists were made at 10:21 a.m. on Bunker Hill Drive; 11:36 a.m. on Themis Street; and 12:09 p.m. on Doctors Park Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Dec. 5

  • Medical assists were made at 10:21 a.m. on Bunker Hill Drive; 11:36 a.m. on Themis Street; and 12:09 p.m. on Doctors Park Drive.
  • Hazardous condition calls were made at 3:47 p.m. on Louis Street and 6:22 p.m. on Big Bend Road.
  • At 3:14 a.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.
  • At 2 p.m., vegetation fire on Interstate 55.
