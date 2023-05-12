All sections
blotterDecember 5, 2023
Fire report 12-5-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Dec. 3 n Medical assists were made at 12:07 p.m. on Siemers Drive; 1:54 p.m. on North Street; 2:13 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive; and 7:02 p.m. on South Hanover Street. n At 9:14 p.m., commercial fire on South Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Dec. 3

  • Medical assists were made at 12:07 p.m. on Siemers Drive; 1:54 p.m. on North Street; 2:13 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive; and 7:02 p.m. on South Hanover Street.
  • At 9:14 p.m., commercial fire on South Kingshighway.
