Medical assists were made at 4:42 a.m. on Cypress Court; 4:58 a.m. on West Cape Rock Drive; 7:43 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 9:15 a.m. on Amblewood Drive; 9:25 a.m. on William Street; 9:33 a.m. on South Benton Street; 10:46 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road; 12:59 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 5:06 p.m. on Grant Street; and 9:24 p.m. on Marvin Street.