Medical assists were made at 9:35 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 9:58 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 10:57 a.m. on Ashland Hills Drive; 12:25 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 1:17 p.m. on Bloomfield Road; 4:05 p.m. on Linden Street; and 4:23 p.m. on South Hanover Street.