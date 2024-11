Medical assists were made at 12:51 a.m. on West Lorimier Pace; 1:59 a.m. at Perry and Penny Avenues; 11:37 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 11:49 a.m. on North Silver Springs Road; 4:42 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 11:51 p.m. on North Kingshighway.