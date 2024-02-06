Fire report 12-23-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Dec. 21 n Medical assists were made at 4:18 a.m. on Landgraf Drive; 3:16 p.m. at Bellridge Pike and Kent Drive; 4:19 p.m. on William Street; 5:09 p.m. on Independence Street; 5:55 p.m. on Siemers Drive; and 7:54 p.m. on Bellevue Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Dec. 21
Medical assists were made at 4:18 a.m. on Landgraf Drive; 3:16 p.m. at Bellridge Pike and Kent Drive; 4:19 p.m. on William Street; 5:09 p.m. on Independence Street; 5:55 p.m. on Siemers Drive; and 7:54 p.m. on Bellevue Street.