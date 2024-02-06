Fire report 12-22-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Dec. 20 n Medical assists were made at 6:04 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 7:48 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 8:35 a.m. on Yorktown Drive; 8:43 a.m. on North Pind Wood Lane; 11:19 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 6:42 p.m. on Good Hope Street; and 7:52 p.m. on Good Hope Street. ...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Dec. 20
Medical assists were made at 6:04 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 7:48 a.m. on South Sprigg Street; 8:35 a.m. on Yorktown Drive; 8:43 a.m. on North Pind Wood Lane; 11:19 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 6:42 p.m. on Good Hope Street; and 7:52 p.m. on Good Hope Street.
At 4:15 a.m., fire alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 6:48 a.m., hazardous condition on North Park Drive.
At 9:51 a.m., hazardous condition on Hackberry Street.