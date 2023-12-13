Fire report 12-13-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Dec. 11 n Medical assists were made at 8:27 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 9:13 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 9:20 a.m. on Linden Street; 9:41 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 9:49 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 11:42 a.m. on Albert Street; and 12:06 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Dec. 11
Medical assists were made at 8:27 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 9:13 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 9:20 a.m. on Linden Street; 9:41 a.m. on Sharon Drive; 9:49 a.m. on South Kingshighway; 11:42 a.m. on Albert Street; and 12:06 p.m. on South Silver Springs Road.
At 9:40 a.m., fire alarm on William Street.
At 10:44 a.m., hazardous condition on Georgia Street.