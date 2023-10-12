All sections
blotterDecember 9, 2023
Fire report 12-10-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Dec. 6

  • Medical assist was made at 10:22 a.m. on Siemers Drive.
  • Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:54 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 11:33 a.m. on North Kingshighway; and 1:09 p.m. on North Street.
  • At 7:49 a.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
  • At 5:52 p.m., fire alarm on North Spring Avenue.
  • At 9 p.m., commercial fire at Airport Road and Rambler Drive in Scott City.

Dec. 7

  • Medical assists were made at 7:10 a.m. on Pioneer Drive; 7:43 a.m. on Keller Avenue; 12:13 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:45 p.m. on South Farrar Drive; 6:05 p.m. on Timon Way; and 9:08 p.m. on South Frederick Street.
  • At 9:15 a.m., hazardous condition call on Bloomfield Street.
