Fire report 12-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Dec. 6 n Medical assist was made at 10:22 a.m. on Siemers Drive. n Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:54 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 11:33 a.m. on North Kingshighway; and 1:09 p.m. on North Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Dec. 6
Medical assist was made at 10:22 a.m. on Siemers Drive.
Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:54 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 11:33 a.m. on North Kingshighway; and 1:09 p.m. on North Street.
At 7:49 a.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
At 5:52 p.m., fire alarm on North Spring Avenue.
At 9 p.m., commercial fire at Airport Road and Rambler Drive in Scott City.
Dec. 7
Medical assists were made at 7:10 a.m. on Pioneer Drive; 7:43 a.m. on Keller Avenue; 12:13 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:45 p.m. on South Farrar Drive; 6:05 p.m. on Timon Way; and 9:08 p.m. on South Frederick Street.
At 9:15 a.m., hazardous condition call on Bloomfield Street.