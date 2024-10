Medical assists were made at 2:54 a.m. on Towers Circle; 9:36 a.m. on William Street; 9:50 a.m. at Walnut and Linden streets; 10:18 a.m. on Johnson and Roberts streets; 4:35 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 6:47 p.m. on Hawthorne Road; 9:06 p.m. on East Rodney Drive; and 11:21 p.m. on Dearmont Circle.