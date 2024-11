Fire report 11-30-21

Medical assists were made at 10:50 a.m. at Independence and Whitener streets; 11:53 a.m. on North Street; 12:30 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 2:05 p.m. on North Spanish Street; 4:05 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 4:06 p.m. on Walden Pond Way; 4:20 p.m. on William Street; 5:43 p.m. on Carter Street.