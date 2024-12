Medical assists were made at 9:15 a.m. on Linden Street; 10:03 a.m. on Stonebridge Drive; 11:37 a.m. on Terry Lane; 12:27 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:54 p.m. on South Ellis Street; 4:10 p.m. on William Street; and 4:41 p.m. on South Middle Street;