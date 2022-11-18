Fire report 11-18-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Nov. 16 n Medical assists were made at 1:54 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive; 6:25 a.m. on William Street; 10:27 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; and 3:49 p.m. on South Fountain Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Nov. 16
Medical assists were made at 1:54 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive; 6:25 a.m. on William Street; 10:27 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; and 3:49 p.m. on South Fountain Street.
At 9:20 a.m., hazardous condition on Janet Drive.
At 12:11 p.m., hazardous condition at South Sprigg Street and La Cruz Street.
At 6:11 p.m., hazardous condition on Delwin Street.
At 11:22 p.m., hazardous condition on South Spring Avenue.