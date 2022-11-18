All sections
blotterNovember 18, 2022
Fire report 11-18-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Nov. 16 n Medical assists were made at 1:54 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive; 6:25 a.m. on William Street; 10:27 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; and 3:49 p.m. on South Fountain Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Nov. 16

  • Medical assists were made at 1:54 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive; 6:25 a.m. on William Street; 10:27 a.m. on North Sprigg Street; and 3:49 p.m. on South Fountain Street.
  • At 9:20 a.m., hazardous condition on Janet Drive.
  • At 12:11 p.m., hazardous condition at South Sprigg Street and La Cruz Street.
  • At 6:11 p.m., hazardous condition on Delwin Street.
  • At 11:22 p.m., hazardous condition on South Spring Avenue.
