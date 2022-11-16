All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterNovember 16, 2022
Fire report 11-16-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Nov. 14 n Medical assists were made at 7:52 a.m. on Fairlane Drive; 9:20 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 11:10 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:04 p.m. on Shirley Drive; 12:12 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 3:14 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 4:29 p.m. at Independence and William streets; 5:05 p.m. on Marvin Street; 9:52 p.m. on North Water Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Nov. 14

  • Medical assists were made at 7:52 a.m. on Fairlane Drive; 9:20 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 11:10 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:04 p.m. on Shirley Drive; 12:12 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 3:14 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 4:29 p.m. at Independence and William streets; 5:05 p.m. on Marvin Street; 9:52 p.m. on North Water Street.
  • At 7:26 a.m., hazardous condition on Perry Avenue.
  • At 9:43 a.m., commercial fire on Normal Avenue.
  • At 12:53 p.m., fire alarm at North County Park.
  • At 11:09 p.m., hazardous condition on South Ellis Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy