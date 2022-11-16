Fire report 11-16-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Nov. 14 n Medical assists were made at 7:52 a.m. on Fairlane Drive; 9:20 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 11:10 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:04 p.m. on Shirley Drive; 12:12 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 3:14 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 4:29 p.m. at Independence and William streets; 5:05 p.m. on Marvin Street; 9:52 p.m. on North Water Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Nov. 14
Medical assists were made at 7:52 a.m. on Fairlane Drive; 9:20 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 11:10 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:04 p.m. on Shirley Drive; 12:12 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 3:14 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 4:29 p.m. at Independence and William streets; 5:05 p.m. on Marvin Street; 9:52 p.m. on North Water Street.
At 7:26 a.m., hazardous condition on Perry Avenue.
At 9:43 a.m., commercial fire on Normal Avenue.
At 12:53 p.m., fire alarm at North County Park.
At 11:09 p.m., hazardous condition on South Ellis Street.