Fire report 11-16-22

Medical assists were made at 7:52 a.m. on Fairlane Drive; 9:20 a.m. on Siemers Drive; 11:10 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:04 p.m. on Shirley Drive; 12:12 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 3:14 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 4:29 p.m. at Independence and William streets; 5:05 p.m. on Marvin Street; 9:52 p.m. on North Water Street.