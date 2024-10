Medical assists were made at 8:38 a.m. at North West End Boulevard and North Louisiana Avenue; 12:14 p/m. on South West End Boulevard; 12:41 p.m. on South Pacific Street; 3:22 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 4:17 p.m. on South Benton Street; 7:10 p.m. on Linden Street; 7:14 p.m. on Bloomfield Street.