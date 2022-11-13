Fire report 11-13-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Nov. 9 n Medical assists were made at 2:17 a.m. on Whitener Street; 4:14 a.m. on North Park Avenue; 9:10 a.m. on William Street; 10:43 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:43 p.m. at Doctors Park...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Nov. 9
Medical assists were made at 2:17 a.m. on Whitener Street; 4:14 a.m. on North Park Avenue; 9:10 a.m. on William Street; 10:43 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:43 p.m. at Doctors Park.
At 10:13 a.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
At 3:13 p.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
At 8:10 p.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.
Nov. 10
Medical assists were made at 3:01 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 3:07 p.m. on Linden Street; 6:24 p.m. on Grant Street; 6:26 p.m. on Silver Campine Lane; 8:08 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 9:07 p.m. on William Street.
At 3:02 a.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
At 9:07 a.m., commercial fire on South Minnesota Avenue.
At 10:05 a.m., hazardous condition at Weston Street and Boutin Drive.
At 11:24 a.m., fire alarm on Broadway.
At 12:11 p.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
At 1:19 p.m., hazardous condition on South Sprigg Street.
At 6:04 p.m., hazardous condition on Cousin Street.