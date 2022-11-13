All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterNovember 12, 2022
Fire report 11-13-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Nov. 9 n Medical assists were made at 2:17 a.m. on Whitener Street; 4:14 a.m. on North Park Avenue; 9:10 a.m. on William Street; 10:43 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:43 p.m. at Doctors Park...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Nov. 9

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Medical assists were made at 2:17 a.m. on Whitener Street; 4:14 a.m. on North Park Avenue; 9:10 a.m. on William Street; 10:43 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:43 p.m. at Doctors Park.
  • At 10:13 a.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
  • At 3:13 p.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
  • At 8:10 p.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.

Nov. 10

  • Medical assists were made at 3:01 a.m. on South Pacific Street; 3:07 p.m. on Linden Street; 6:24 p.m. on Grant Street; 6:26 p.m. on Silver Campine Lane; 8:08 p.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 9:07 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 3:02 a.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
  • At 9:07 a.m., commercial fire on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • At 10:05 a.m., hazardous condition at Weston Street and Boutin Drive.
  • At 11:24 a.m., fire alarm on Broadway.
  • At 12:11 p.m., fire alarm on Siemers Drive.
  • At 1:19 p.m., hazardous condition on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 6:04 p.m., hazardous condition on Cousin Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy