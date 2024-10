Medical assists were made at 9:53 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 10:08 a.m. on Broadway; 10:41 a.m. on Whitener Street; 11:25 a.m. on Oak Hills Drive; 1:43 p.m. on Sheridan Drive; 1:50 p.m. on Randol Avenue; 4:08 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; 5:49 p.m. on South Farrar Drive; and 5:55 p.m. on Broadway.