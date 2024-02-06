Fire report 10-24-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Oct. 20 n Medical assists were made at 7:15 a.m. on William Street; 11:13 a.m. on Brink Avenue; 1208 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive; and 6:46 p.m. on Pioneer Drive. n At 1:51 a.m., lift assist on Jefferson Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Oct. 20
Medical assists were made at 7:15 a.m. on William Street; 11:13 a.m. on Brink Avenue; 1208 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive; and 6:46 p.m. on Pioneer Drive.
At 1:51 a.m., lift assist on Jefferson Avenue.
At 4:48 a.m., lift assist on East Summerfield Way.
At 8:15 a.m., fire alarm on South Spring Avenue.
At 9:31 a.m., lift assist on Albert Street.
At 4:13 p.m., lift assist on Albert Street.
Oct. 21
Medical assists were made at 6:54 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue; 9:22 a.m. on Boutin Drive; 9:59 a.m. at Doctors Park; 9:23 p.m. on Village Drive; and 11:39 p.m. on Pioneer Drive.
At 1:21 a.m. lift assist at North Cape Rock and Fairline drives.
At 4:33 a.m., lift assist on North Silver Springs Road.
At 8:40 a.m., lift assist on Grant Street.
At 10:05 a.m., commercial fire on North Kingshighway.
At 12:24 p.m., lift assist on Woodlawn Avenue.
At 12:55 p.m., fire alarm on South Kingshighway.
At 7:28 p.m., lift assist on North Silver Springs Road.