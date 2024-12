October 20, 2022

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Oct 18 n Medical assists were made at 3:58 a.m. on South West End Boulevard; 4:32 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 4:28 p.m. on Aspen Drive; 4:53 p.m. on Grant Street; and 5:14 p.m. on Woodland Drive. n At 11:17 a.m., fire alarm on William Street. n At 6:12 p.m., vegetation fire on Show Me Center Drive. n At 7:54 p.m., fire alarm on South Spanish Street.