Medical assists were made at 11:07 a.m. on South Louisiana Avenue; 12:05 p.m. on Boxwood Drive; 12:25 p.m. on Walnut Street; 12:58 p.m. on West Lorimier Place; 2:58 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 3:49 p.m. on Aspen Drive; 4:42 p.m. on South Ellis Street; 4:46 p.m. on Albert Street; and 9:06 p.m. on Dearmore Court.