Fire report 10-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Oct. 8 n Medical assists were made at 11:22 a.m. on West Rodney Drive; 4:03 p.m. on Themis Street; and 4:45 p.m. on Bellevue Street. n At 9:42 a.m., fire alarm on Peironnet Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Oct. 8
Medical assists were made at 11:22 a.m. on West Rodney Drive; 4:03 p.m. on Themis Street; and 4:45 p.m. on Bellevue Street.