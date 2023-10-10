All sections
October 10, 2023

Fire report 10-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 8

  • Medical assists were made at 11:22 a.m. on West Rodney Drive; 4:03 p.m. on Themis Street; and 4:45 p.m. on Bellevue Street.
  • At 9:42 a.m., fire alarm on Peironnet Drive.
  • At 1:10 p.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.
  • At 5:30 p.m., fire alarm on Annwood Drive.
