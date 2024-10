Medical assists were made at 9:49 a.m. on South Benton Street; 9:56 a.m. on Perryville Road; 3:37 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 5:06 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 5:53 p.m. on South Ellis Street; and 5:54 p.m. on South Benton Street.