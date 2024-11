Medical assists were made at 3:08 a. m. on Bloomfield Road; 7:43 a.m. on Bloomfield Road; 10:35 a.m. at Green Acres and O’Connell drives; 1:31 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 4:18 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; and 5:24 p.m. on South Ellis Street.