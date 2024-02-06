All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJanuary 29, 2022
Fire report 1-30-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Jan. 26 n Medical assists were made at 12:54 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 2:14 p.m. on William Street; 4:35 p.m. on Quince Street; 6:25 p.m. on Rivermont Drive; and 10:58 p.m. on North Louisiana Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Jan. 26

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Medical assists were made at 12:54 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 2:14 p.m. on William Street; 4:35 p.m. on Quince Street; 6:25 p.m. on Rivermont Drive; and 10:58 p.m. on North Louisiana Avenue.
  • At 12:55 a.m., lift assist on Linden Street.
  • At 7:26 a.m., on Linden Street.
  • At 9:26 a.m., fire alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • At 5:18 p.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 5:57 p.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 11:07 p.m., lift assist on David Street.

Jan. 27

  • Medical assists were made at 4:56 a.m. on Independence Street; 8:11 a.m. on South Lorimier Street; 8:35 a.m. on South Frederick Street; 11:18 a.m. on Brink Avenue; 11:56 a.m. at Bellevue and Frederick streets; 4:49 p.m. on North Main Street; 8:06 p.m. on William Street; and 8:38 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 2:06 p.m., fire alarm on Broadway.
  • At 3:56 p.m., traffic collision at Perryville Road and Sherwood Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy