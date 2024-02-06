Fire report 1-30-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Jan. 26 n Medical assists were made at 12:54 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 2:14 p.m. on William Street; 4:35 p.m. on Quince Street; 6:25 p.m. on Rivermont Drive; and 10:58 p.m. on North Louisiana Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Jan. 26
Medical assists were made at 12:54 a.m. on Good Hope Street; 2:14 p.m. on William Street; 4:35 p.m. on Quince Street; 6:25 p.m. on Rivermont Drive; and 10:58 p.m. on North Louisiana Avenue.
At 12:55 a.m., lift assist on Linden Street.
At 7:26 a.m., on Linden Street.
At 9:26 a.m., fire alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.
At 5:18 p.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.
At 5:57 p.m., lift assist on South West End Boulevard.
At 11:07 p.m., lift assist on David Street.
Jan. 27
Medical assists were made at 4:56 a.m. on Independence Street; 8:11 a.m. on South Lorimier Street; 8:35 a.m. on South Frederick Street; 11:18 a.m. on Brink Avenue; 11:56 a.m. at Bellevue and Frederick streets; 4:49 p.m. on North Main Street; 8:06 p.m. on William Street; and 8:38 p.m. on William Street.
At 2:06 p.m., fire alarm on Broadway.
At 3:56 p.m., traffic collision at Perryville Road and Sherwood Drive.