blotterJanuary 2, 2021
Fire report 1-3-21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. Dec. 30 n Medical assists were made at 2:16 a.m. on Interstate 55 north, mile marker 102; 8:52 a.m. at Doctors Park; 9:18 a.m. on Julie Drive; 10:44 a.m. on Champion Drive; 11:04 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 11:27 a.m. on William Street; 11:28 a.m. on Linden Street; 2 p.m. on Beavercreek Drive; 2:20 p.m. on Winterfield Circle; 3:07 p.m. on Sherwood Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Dec. 30

  • Medical assists were made at 2:16 a.m. on Interstate 55 north, mile marker 102; 8:52 a.m. at Doctors Park; 9:18 a.m. on Julie Drive; 10:44 a.m. on Champion Drive; 11:04 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court; 11:27 a.m. on William Street; 11:28 a.m. on Linden Street; 2 p.m. on Beavercreek Drive; 2:20 p.m. on Winterfield Circle; 3:07 p.m. on Sherwood Drive.
  • At 1:28 a.m., lift assist on Fairway Boulevard.
  • At 2:42 a.m., lift assist on Sherwood Drive.
  • At 5:49 a.m., lift assist on Fairway Boulevard.
  • At 1:15 p.m., refuse/garbage fire on North Lake Drive.
  • At 5:31 p.m., residential fire at Lexington and Saratoga avenues.
  • At 7:32 p.m., fire alarm on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 9:12 p.m., fire alarm on South Kingshighway.

Dec. 31

  • Medical assists were made at 3:04 a.m. on Landgraf Drive; 5:38 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 6:41 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road and Professional Court; 7:27 a.m. on William Street; 8:28 a.m. n Wdgewood Road; 8:54 a.m. on Cape LaCroix Road; 11:14 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:47 a.m. on North Kingshighway; 12:17 p.m. on Belleridge Pike; 12:25 p.m. on Grandview Drive.
  • At 2:40 a.m., lift assist on Melrose Avenue.
  • At 4:16 a.m., lift assist on Ranney Avenue.
  • At 7:50 a.m., a fire alarm on Lacey Street.
  • At 9:15 a.m., lift assist on Belleridge Pike.
