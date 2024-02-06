Fire report 1-26-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Jan. 19
- Medical assists were made at 2:14 p.m. on South Farrar Drive, 3:22 p.m. on Village Drive, 5:23 p.m. on Perryville Road, 6:43 p.m. at Dearmont Complex and 8:29 p.m. on North Park Avenue.
- At 4:54 a.m., building fire was reported on Charles Street.
- At 5:04 a.m., alarm system activation was made on Percy Drive.
- At 7:24 a.m., citizen assist was made on Napa Circle.
- At 10:52 a.m., animal problem was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- At 3:59 p.m., motor vehicle accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- At 4:58 p.m., alarm system activation was made on Saint Francis Drive.
Jan. 20
- Medical assists were made at 2:34 a.m. on Parksite Drive, 5:28 a.m. on Broadway, 3:29 p.m. on Boutin Drive, 8:12 p.m. on North Sprigg Street and 8:58 p.m. on North Lorimer Street.
- At 8:54 a.m., detector activation was made on Etherton Drive.
- At 6:34 p.m., false alarm was made on Cecilia Street.
Monday
- Medical assists were made at 5:39 a.m. on New Madrid Street, 7:50 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road, 9:19 a.m. on Doctors Park, 11:04 a.m. on North Frederick Street, 11:24 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 1:50 p.m. on Whitener Street, 3:10 p.m. on Bellevue Street, 8:14 p.m. on Hackberry Street and 10:27 p.m. on Independence Street.
- At 11:07 a.m., gas leak was reported on North Main Street.
- At 1:30 p.m., gas leak was reported on Walden Boulevard.
- At 11:48 p.m., passenger vehicle fire was reported on William Street.
Tuesday
- Medical assists were made at 7:20 a.m. on Cape Meadow Circle, 7:52 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 1:57 p.m. on Normal Avenue, 2:39 p.m. on Valley View, 6:01 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 6:18 p.m. on North Sprigg Street and 10:09 p.m. on North Middle Street.
- At 9:10 a.m., false alarm was made on Brenda Kay Court.
- At 9:52 a.m., smoke detector activation was made on Linden Street.
- At 9:05 p.m., smoke detector activation was made on North Lorimier Street.
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 3:54 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 8:55 a.m. on Independence Street, 1:52 p.m. on Doctors Park, 2:14 p.m. on Kingsway Drive and 4:58 p.m. on North Street.
- At 6:01 a.m., citizen assist was made on Valley View.
- At 8:13 a.m., smoke detector activation was made on Kage Hill Drive.
- At 10:09 a.m., shorted electrical equiptment was reported on Luce Street.
- At 10:31 a.m., power line down was reported on South Broadview Street.
- At 12:50 p.m., public service assistance was made on Rock Creek Lane.
- At 3:17 p.m., smoke detector activation was made on South West End Boulevard.
- At 5:29 p.m., vehicle fire was reported on Grandview Drive.
- At 10:25 p.m., building fire was reported on North Kingshighway.
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 2:44 p.m. on Bloomfield Street, 3:12 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 3:48 p.m. on William Street, 4:47 p.m. on Pioneer Drive, 9:11 p.m. on South Plaza Way and 10:51 p.m. on Linden Street.
- At 6:39 a.m., citizen assist was made on Linden Street.
- At 12:50 p.m., carbon monoxide detector activation was reported on Kenneth Drive.
- At 6:51 p.m., smoke detector activation was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- At 7:37 p.m., building fire was reported on Bellevue Street.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Jan. 19
- Medical assists were made at 7:46 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street and 8:07 p.m. in the 1900 block of Yale Drive.
- At 4:45 a.m., structure fire was reported in the 100 block of Charles Avenue.
Jan. 20
- Medical assist was made at 1:20 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Street.
Tuesday
- Medical assists were made at 6:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Missouri Street and 11:04 p.m. in the 100 block of West Maple Street.
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 1:31 a.m. in the 200 block of Vicki Lynn Circle, 12:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Mar-Elm Street and 6:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of Goodhope Street.
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 12:43 p.m. in the 3000 block of Main Street and 10:56 p.m. on Interstate 55.