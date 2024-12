Medical assists were made at 3:06 a.m. on North West End Boulevard; 8:16 a.m. on Hackberry Street; 10:46 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:05 a.m. on Linden Street; 11:44 a.m. on North Fountain Street; 2 p.m. on North Louisiana Avenue; 6:45 p.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 8:30 p.m. on Louis Street;