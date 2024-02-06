All sections
January 19, 2019

Fire report 1/20/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Monday n Medical assists were made at 10:45 a.m. on Broadway, 12:16 p.m. on South Kingshighway, 12:47 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road and 2:16 p.m. on Gordonville Road...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 10:45 a.m. on Broadway, 12:16 p.m. on South Kingshighway, 12:47 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road and 2:16 p.m. on Gordonville Road.
  • At 2:12 a.m., EMS call was made on Themis Street.
  • At 4:37 a.m., cooking fire was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 6:22 a.m., smoke detector activation was reported on William Street.
  • At 7:04 a.m., system malfunction was reported on William Street.
  • At 8:43 a.m., citizen assist was made on Briarcliff Drive.
  • At 10:34 a.m., public service assistance was made on South Ellis Street.
  • At 11:40 a.m., smoke detector activation was made on Independence Street.
  • At 3:12 p.m., motor vehicle accident was reported on William Street.
  • At 3:35 p.m., good intent call was made on Landgraf Drive.
  • At 7:30 p.m., smoke investigation was reported on Amblewood Drive.
  • At 9:08 p.m., alarm system activation was made on Towers Circle.
Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:10 a.m. on Oak Hills Drive, 9:27 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court, 10:07 a.m. on Lear Drive, 10:39 a.m. on South Pacific Street and 3:47 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive.
  • At 11:50 a.m., good-intent call was made on Brenda Kay Court.
  • At 3:38 p.m., smoke detector activation was made on William Street.
  • At 4:52 p.m., water leak was reported on Grant Street.

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:11 a.m. on Abbey Road, 9:06 a.m. on North Water Street,10:39 a.m. on North Main Street, 5:12 p.m. on Bloomfield Road, 5:58 p.m. on East Rodney Drive, 7:20 p.m. on Linden Street and 10:04 p.m. on Stoddard Street.
  • At 6:27 a.m., trash fire was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • At 9:48 a.m., fire was reported on Perryville Road.
  • At 10:14 a.m., outside trash fire was reported on South Middle Street.
  • At 11:56 a.m., good-intent call was made on North Kngshighway.
  • At 5:10 p.m., vehicle fire was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 9:17 p.m., authorized controlled burning was reported on County Road 620.
Police/Fire Reports

