Fire report 1/20/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Monday

Medical assists were made at 10:45 a.m. on Broadway, 12:16 p.m. on South Kingshighway, 12:47 p.m. on North Silver Springs Road and 2:16 p.m. on Gordonville Road.

At 2:12 a.m., EMS call was made on Themis Street.

At 4:37 a.m., cooking fire was reported on South Sprigg Street.

At 6:22 a.m., smoke detector activation was reported on William Street.

At 7:04 a.m., system malfunction was reported on William Street.

At 8:43 a.m., citizen assist was made on Briarcliff Drive.

At 10:34 a.m., public service assistance was made on South Ellis Street.

At 11:40 a.m., smoke detector activation was made on Independence Street.

At 3:12 p.m., motor vehicle accident was reported on William Street.

At 3:35 p.m., good intent call was made on Landgraf Drive.

At 7:30 p.m., smoke investigation was reported on Amblewood Drive.