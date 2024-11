Medical assists were made at 4:21 a.m. on Maria Louise Lane; 8:55 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 10:05 a.m. at Walnut and Linden streets; 11:10 a.m. on North West End Boulevard; 12:18 p.m. at Henry and Herman streets; 1:45 p.m. at Jefferson Avenue and College Street; 3:42 p.m. South Sprigg Street; 4:05 p.m. Bellevue Street; 5:02 p.m. on North Kingshighway; 5:28 p.m. on North Frederick Street; 7:02 p.m. on South Pacific Street; and 8:40 p.m. on East Cape Rock Drive.