May 10, 2024

Fire 5-11-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls. May 8 Medical assists were made at 3:08 p.m. on Bloomfield Road; 4:30 p.m. on Maria Louise Lane; and 8:14 p.m. on Linden Street.Hazardous condition calls were made at 12:22 a.m. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

May 8

Medical assists were made at 3:08 p.m. on Bloomfield Road; 4:30 p.m. on Maria Louise Lane; and 8:14 p.m. on Linden Street.Hazardous condition calls were made at 12:22 a.m. on Bessie Street 3:36 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue; 6:38 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive; 9:02 a.m. on Woodlawn Avenue; 9:13 a.m. on Dalhousie Drive; 11:35 a.m. on South Kingshighway; and 3:25 p.m. at Sprigg Street Road and West Cape Rock Drive.At 1:54 p.m., fire alarm on North Spring Avenue.At 11:31 p.m., fire alarm on William Street.

May 9

  • Medical assist was made at 3:59 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
  • Hazardous condition call was made at 4:48 a.m. on South Benton Street.
  • At 4:01 p.m., water rescue on North Water Street.
  • At 907 p.m., fire alarm on Broadway.
