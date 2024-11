Medical assists were made at 2:23 a.m. on Marlin Drive; 10:51 a.m. on South Benton Street; 11:46 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 1:14 p.m. at Doctor's Park; 4:44 p.m. on Lions Way; 5:40 p.m. on Independence Street; and 9:09 p.m. on South Park Avenue.