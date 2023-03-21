All sections
March 22, 2023

Felony charges filed March 21, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY Some of the recent charges filed by Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney. A charge is not a conviction. All individuals are presumed innocent unless/until convicted. March 1-12 n Robert Scott: drunkenness in a courthouse; had an active case for misuse of 911 at the time of alleged offense; $2,500 cash-only bond...

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Some of the recent charges filed by Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney. A charge is not a conviction.

All individuals are presumed innocent unless/until convicted.

March 1-12

  • Robert Scott: drunkenness in a courthouse; had an active case for misuse of 911 at the time of alleged offense; $2,500 cash-only bond.
  • August B. Porter: second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy (four counts); charged in January with alleged crimes against one victim; allegations against second victim came in February, resulting in additional charges March 1; $100,000 cash-only bond.
  • Harper Johnson: possession of a controlled substance (two counts); prior felony drug convictions; $35,000 bond.
  • Shayla Jones: harassment, trespassing; $15,000 bond.
  • Jakeith Smith: first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, unlawful use of a weapon; $50,000 cash-only bond.
  • Jaylon Strong: resisting arrest; prior convictions for assault and resisting arrest; $10,000 bond.
  • Zach Geiser: possession of a controlled substance; on probation for third-degree domestic assault; outstanding warrant at time of arrest for probation violations; $15,000 bond.
  • Tamera Johnson: resisting arrest; prior criminal history for assault; $10,000 bond.
  • Tray Holland: possession of a controlled substance; prior criminal history; on unsupervised probation out of Scott County; $15,000 bond.
March 13-19

  • JaKari Neal: resisting arrest; $5,000 bond.
  • Chalantra J. Braziel: unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting a weapon (machete); $10,000 cash-only bond.
  • Gregory Paul Flores: third-degree domestic assault, second-degree harassment (misdemeanor); prior criminal history including inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, willful cruelty to a child, threaten crime with intent to terrorize from State of California; $20,000 cash-only bond.
  • Sole' Bird: resisting arrest (misdemeanor); outstanding warrant for unrelated charges; $5,000 cash-only bond.
  • Clarence Brown: driving while revoked/suspended, driving while intoxicated; prior criminal history; $2,500 cash-only bond.
  • Robert T. Willie: second-degree assault, third-degree assault; $100,000 cash-only bond.
  • Coleton Patterson: forgery, possession of a controlled substance.
  • Shane Crenshaw: tampering with a judicial officer; on probation for unrelated offense, pending unrelated case; no bond.
  • Christopher O'Neill: possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (misdemeanor); $10,000 bond.
  • William Clay McCormick: third-degree domestic assault; $10,000 bond.
  • Kandace Cain: stealing ($750 or more); on probation for unrelated offense; $10,000 bond.

Court notes

  • Javelle Fisher: probation revoked on charge of unlawful use of a weapon; ordered to serve previously suspended three-year sentence.
  • Edward Sutton: probation revoked on charge of failure to register as a sex offender; ordered to serve previously suspended four-year sentence.
  • Multiple cases involving allegations of violence dismissed because of lack of cooperation from victims or victims failing to appear in court despite being served with subpoenas.

Did you know?

  • Most child victims of sexual abuse know their abusers, and their abusers are known and trusted by child's caretakers. Instances of child sexual abuse committed by strangers are rare.
  • Most child victims of sexual abuse do not have physical injuries as a result of their abuse.
  • Most instances of child sexual abuse are not reported right away, known as "delayed disclosures".
  • It is unusual for law enforcement to recover firearms at the scene of a crime. Most firearms used in crimes in this area end up in the Mississippi River.
  • Unless the defendant testifies, a jury will not hear about the defendant's prior criminal convictions. The decision to testify is the defendant's, and they cannot be compelled to testify. By choosing not to testify, the defendant is not subject to cross-examination and prior convictions are not disclosed to the jury.
