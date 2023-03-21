Felony charges filed March 21, 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Some of the recent charges filed by Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney. A charge is not a conviction.
All individuals are presumed innocent unless/until convicted.
March 1-12
- Robert Scott: drunkenness in a courthouse; had an active case for misuse of 911 at the time of alleged offense; $2,500 cash-only bond.
- August B. Porter: second-degree statutory rape, second-degree statutory sodomy (four counts); charged in January with alleged crimes against one victim; allegations against second victim came in February, resulting in additional charges March 1; $100,000 cash-only bond.
- Harper Johnson: possession of a controlled substance (two counts); prior felony drug convictions; $35,000 bond.
- Shayla Jones: harassment, trespassing; $15,000 bond.
- Jakeith Smith: first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, unlawful use of a weapon; $50,000 cash-only bond.
- Jaylon Strong: resisting arrest; prior convictions for assault and resisting arrest; $10,000 bond.
- Zach Geiser: possession of a controlled substance; on probation for third-degree domestic assault; outstanding warrant at time of arrest for probation violations; $15,000 bond.
- Tamera Johnson: resisting arrest; prior criminal history for assault; $10,000 bond.
- Tray Holland: possession of a controlled substance; prior criminal history; on unsupervised probation out of Scott County; $15,000 bond.