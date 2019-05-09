All sections
blotterSeptember 5, 2019
Cape police report 9/5/19
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at South Sprigg Street and Jefferson Avenue
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Perry Avenue. Suspect was taken into custody.
Theft

  • Burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Amblewood Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Road.
  • Weapons violation was reported at Big Bend Road and Johnson Street.
  • Harassment and trespassing were reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Road. Suspect was taken into custody.
