Cape police report 9/5/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported at South Sprigg Street and Jefferson Avenue n Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard. n Assault was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault was reported at South Sprigg Street and Jefferson Avenue
Assault was reported in the 100 block of South West End Boulevard.
Assault was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Perry Avenue. Suspect was taken into custody.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Theft
Burglary was reported in the 1400 block of Amblewood Drive.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Road.
Weapons violation was reported at Big Bend Road and Johnson Street.
Harassment and trespassing were reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Road. Suspect was taken into custody.