Cape police report 9/30/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
Burglary was reported on Village Drive.
Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Golden Eagle Court.
Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of Linden Street.
Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.
Drug violation was reported at Rand and Johnson streets.