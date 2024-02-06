All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterSeptember 30, 2020
Cape police report 9/30/20
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Burglary was reported on Village Drive. n Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Golden Eagle Court. n Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported on Village Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Golden Eagle Court.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Linden Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported at Rand and Johnson streets.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy