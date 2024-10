blotter September 17, 2019

Cape police report 9/17/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Steven W. Niswonger, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia. n Caroline E. Sharp, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia...