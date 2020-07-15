Cape police report 7/15/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1000 block of North Missouri Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported at North West End Boulevard and Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
- Assault was reported on North Benton Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Copperfield Court.
- Assault was reported at Independence and Main streets.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
- Assault was reported at South Main and Independence streets.
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue.