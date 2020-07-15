Cape police report 7/15/20

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of David Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Robbery was reported in the 1400 block of Luce Street.

Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Robbery was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.

Burglary was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Ranney Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.

Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Landgraf Drive.

Larceny was reported on Village Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Independence Street.