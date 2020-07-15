All sections
July 15, 2020

Cape police report 7/15/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of North Missouri Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported at North West End Boulevard and Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Benton Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Copperfield Court.
  • Assault was reported at Independence and Main streets.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
  • Assault was reported at South Main and Independence streets.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of David Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Robbery was reported in the 1400 block of Luce Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Robbery was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Ranney Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Landgraf Drive.
  • Larceny was reported on Village Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Independence Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2200 block of Hill Brook Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
  • Arson was reported in the 2400 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported at Siemers and Lambert drives.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of Rush H. Limbaugh Jr. Memorial Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of North Missouri Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported at Linden and South Ellis streets.
  • Drug violation was reported at Big Bend Road and Fourth Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of Abbey Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on Village Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported at Themis and North Main streets.
  • Property damage was reported at North Water and Themis streets.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Big Bend Road.
Police/Fire Reports

