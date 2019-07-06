Cape police report 6/7/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n James Bates, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of making a false declaration. Thefts n Burglary was reported at 55 North Pind Wood Lane. Suspects in custody pending formal charges...
