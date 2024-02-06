Cape police report 6/30/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street. n Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street. n Assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
Assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street.
Assault was reported in the 1000 block of North Frederick Street.
Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
Assault was reported at South Benton and Good Hope streets.
Thefts
Larceny was reported in the 300 block of West Lorimier Place.
Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Melrose Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Randol Avenue.
Larceny was reported in the 500 block of South Henderson Avenue.
Theft was reported in the 900 block of East Rodney Drive.
Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Vista Lane.
Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
Drug equipment violation was reported at Cape LaCroix Road and Lexington Avenue.
Weapons law violation was reported at Broadway and North Pacific Street.
Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
Drug violation was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
Weapons law violation was reported at William and Lorimier streets.
Drug violation was reported on North Louisiana Avenue.
Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Independence Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported on North Main Street.
Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Percy Drive.
Drug violation was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.