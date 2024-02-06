Cape police report 6/30/20

Larceny was reported in the 300 block of West Lorimier Place.

Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.

Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Melrose Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Randol Avenue.

Larceny was reported in the 500 block of South Henderson Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of East Rodney Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Vista Lane.

Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.