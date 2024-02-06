All sections
blotterJune 30, 2020
Cape police report 6/30/20
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1000 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported at South Benton and Good Hope streets.
Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 300 block of West Lorimier Place.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Melrose Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Randol Avenue.
  • Larceny was reported in the 500 block of South Henderson Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of East Rodney Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Vista Lane.
  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug equipment violation was reported at Cape LaCroix Road and Lexington Avenue.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at Broadway and North Pacific Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at William and Lorimier streets.
  • Drug violation was reported on North Louisiana Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Independence Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported on North Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Percy Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Percy Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
