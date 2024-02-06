Cape police report 6/28/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street. n Assault was reported in the 3200 block of William Street. n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
Assault was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Assault was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Thefts
Robbery was reported on Village Drive.
Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
Larceny was reported on Village Drive.
Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Recardo Drive.
Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
Burglary was reported on Village Drive.
Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Pioneer Drive.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.
Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Siemers Drive.
Drug violation was reported at Broadway and North West End Boulevard.
Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
Weapons law violation was reported at Jefferson and Ellis streets.
Drug violation was reported in the 1300 block of Vantage Drive.
Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
Drug violation was reported at South Silver Spriggs Road and Shawnee Parkway.