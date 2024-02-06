All sections
blotterJune 27, 2020
Cape police report 6/28/20
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Thefts

  • Robbery was reported on Village Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 400 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Larceny was reported on Village Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Recardo Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Village Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Pioneer Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported at Broadway and North West End Boulevard.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported at Jefferson and Ellis streets.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 1300 block of Vantage Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Silver Spriggs Road and Shawnee Parkway.
