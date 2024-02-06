Cape police report 6/24/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane. Thefts n Larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street. n Theft was reported on North Fountain Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Thefts
Larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.
Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Cousin Street.
Weapons law violation was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Hanover Street.