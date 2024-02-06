All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterJune 24, 2020
Cape police report 6/24/20
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane. Thefts n Larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street. n Theft was reported on North Fountain Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Cousin Street.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Hanover Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
blotterSep. 14
Police report 9-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy