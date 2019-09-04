All sections
April 9, 2019

Cape police report 4/9/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIS n Bothalage I. Perera, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Broadway. n Harper D. Johnson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Main Street and Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIS

  • Bothalage I. Perera, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Broadway.
  • Harper D. Johnson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Main Street and Broadway.
  • Douglas W. Mullins, 39, address unknown, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of William Street.

Arrests

  • Travis D. Blackmon, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Tommy Simmons, 29, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Brandon L. King, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Tacorra Brown, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault on South West End Boulevard.
  • Jason Lynch, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.
Assault

  • An assault was reported at Perry Street and Broadway.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Percy Drive.
  • Interference with custody was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • A liquor law violation was reported at Broadway and Caruthers Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 600 block of Woodbine Place. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at Pacific and Walnut streets. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
