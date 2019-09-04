Cape police report 4/9/19

April 9, 2019

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWIS n Bothalage I. Perera, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Broadway. n Harper D. Johnson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Main Street and Broadway...