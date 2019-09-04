Cape police report 4/9/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIS
- Bothalage I. Perera, 30, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated in the 900 block of Broadway.
- Harper D. Johnson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated at Main Street and Broadway.
- Douglas W. Mullins, 39, address unknown, was issued a summons for driving while intoxicated in the 3000 block of William Street.
Arrests
- Travis D. Blackmon, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Tommy Simmons, 29, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Brandon L. King, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Tacorra Brown, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault on South West End Boulevard.
- Jason Lynch, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.