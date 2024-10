Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of New Madrid Street.

Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1100 block of South Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.

Burglary and breaking and entering were reported in the 500 block of Boxwood Drive.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Maellia Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.

Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.

Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Bellevue Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Camellia Drive.

Burglary and breaking and entering were reported in the 1400 block of Themis Street.

Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 100 block of North Hanover Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Pacific Street.

Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 700 block of South Kingshighway.

Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway.