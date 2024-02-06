Cape police report 4/25/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Haylee House, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.

Jacob Garner, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Samaudrick Taylor, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a U.S. Marhal's warrant for a weapon offense.

Eric Jeffers, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.

Jonathan Paul, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a liquor violation.

Travis Blackmon, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Kenneth Labrot, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.

Brandi Hale, 36, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.

Johnny Joyce, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for contempt of court.

Johnny Joyce, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for stealing.