Cape police report 4/25/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Haylee House, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.
- Jacob Garner, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Samaudrick Taylor, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a U.S. Marhal's warrant for a weapon offense.
- Eric Jeffers, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.
- Jonathan Paul, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a liquor violation.
- Travis Blackmon, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Kenneth Labrot, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
- Brandi Hale, 36, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
- Johnny Joyce, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for contempt of court.
- Johnny Joyce, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for stealing.
- Benito Peralta-Cruz, 22, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.