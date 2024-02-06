All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 25, 2019

Cape police report 4/25/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Haylee House, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation. n Jacob Garner, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for possession of a controlled substance...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Haylee House, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.
  • Jacob Garner, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Louis warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Samaudrick Taylor, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a U.S. Marhal's warrant for a weapon offense.
  • Eric Jeffers, 29, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked.
  • Jonathan Paul, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a liquor violation.
  • Travis Blackmon, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Kenneth Labrot, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
  • Brandi Hale, 36, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
  • Johnny Joyce, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for contempt of court.
  • Johnny Joyce, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for stealing.
  • Benito Peralta-Cruz, 22, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for assault.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Stealing was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 40 block of North Henderson Avenue.
  • Stealing was reported in the 3100 block of Themis Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Sexual assault was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.
  • Forgery was reported in the 300 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of Hopper Road.
  • Assault, burglary and armed criminal action were reported in the 1000 block of South Ranney Avenue. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3100 block of Themis Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy