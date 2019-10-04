Cape police report 4/10/19

Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Damien L. Shields, 42, of Norton, Kansas, was arrested on a warrant.
- Travis B. Wade, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Theft
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of William Street.
- Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
Summonses
- Ja'Monida N. Taylor, 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an affray at North Fountain and Bellevue streets.
- Dustin A. Bruenderman, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a summons for trespassing in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Identity theft was reported in the 20 block of Rivercrest Drive.
Jackson
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Melisa Welker, 48, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Oak Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.