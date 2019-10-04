All sections
April 10, 2019

Cape police report 4/10/19

Cape Girardeau The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Damien L. Shields, 42, of Norton, Kansas, was arrested on a warrant. n Travis B. Wade, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance...

Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Damien L. Shields, 42, of Norton, Kansas, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Travis B. Wade, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Theft

  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of William Street.
  • Stealing of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.

Summonses

  • Ja'Monida N. Taylor, 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for an affray at North Fountain and Bellevue streets.
  • Dustin A. Bruenderman, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was issued a summons for trespassing in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 20 block of Rivercrest Drive.

Jackson

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Melisa Welker, 48, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Oak Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Greensferry Road.
