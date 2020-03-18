blotter March 18, 2020

Cape police report 3/18/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Locust Street. n Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway. Miscellaneous n Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of North Middle Street...