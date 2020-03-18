Cape police report 3/18/20

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Locust Street. n Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway. Miscellaneous n Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of North Middle Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Thefts
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Locust Street.
Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of North Middle Street.