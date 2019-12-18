Cape police report 12/18/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Theft was reported at Walmart, 3049 William St. n Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street. n Stealing and making a false report were reported at Walmart, 3049 William St. A suspect was taken into custody...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Thefts
Theft was reported at Walmart, 3049 William St.
Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
Stealing and making a false report were reported at Walmart, 3049 William St. A suspect was taken into custody.
Miscellaneous
Misusing 911 and trespassing were reported in the 500 block of North Street. A suspect was taken into custody.