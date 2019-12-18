All sections
December 18, 2019
Cape police report 12/18/19
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Theft was reported at Walmart, 3049 William St. n Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street. n Stealing and making a false report were reported at Walmart, 3049 William St. A suspect was taken into custody...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Walmart, 3049 William St.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
  • Stealing and making a false report were reported at Walmart, 3049 William St. A suspect was taken into custody.

Miscellaneous

  • Misusing 911 and trespassing were reported in the 500 block of North Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Fraud was reported.
