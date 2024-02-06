All sections
October 31, 2017

Cape police report 10/30/17

Cape Girardeau The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest do not imply guilt. Arrests n Mark D. Sparks, 45, 1111 Giboney, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on show-cause order for display of certain items prohibited at 2410 William St...

Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Mark D. Sparks, 45, 1111 Giboney, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on show-cause order for display of certain items prohibited at 2410 William St.
  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges for violation of order of protection.
  • Jebrocskye R. Slack, 24, 1023 Haddock St., was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant at the intersection of North Hanover and Independence streets.
  • Charles E. Lesley, 57, of Bernie was arrested on a Butler County warrant at the intersection of West Cape Rock Drive and Peach Tree.
  • Ryan S. Voelkel, 37, was arrested on a Paco County, Florida, warrant at 11 S. Kinghshighway.

Assaults

  • A subject was brought into custody pending formal charges on assault at 325 N. Sprigg St.
  • An assault was reported at 235 N. Lorimier St.
  • A juvenile was cited for assault in the 700 block of West Rodney Street.
Burglary

  • Burglary was reported at 2958 Boutin Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Save A Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at 410 N. Mount Auburn Road.
  • Theft was reported at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 1624 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 485 S. Mount Auburn Road.

Miscellaneous

  • A subject was brought into protective custody.
  • A missing person was reported.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Mixing 10, 2 N. Main St.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 1900 block of Longview Drive.
  • Three juveniles were cited for curfew, false declaration, resisting arrest and escaping custody.
Police/Fire Reports

