Cape police report 10/30/17

Cape Girardeau
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Mark D. Sparks, 45, 1111 Giboney, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on show-cause order for display of certain items prohibited at 2410 William St.
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges for violation of order of protection.
- Jebrocskye R. Slack, 24, 1023 Haddock St., was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant at the intersection of North Hanover and Independence streets.
- Charles E. Lesley, 57, of Bernie was arrested on a Butler County warrant at the intersection of West Cape Rock Drive and Peach Tree.
- Ryan S. Voelkel, 37, was arrested on a Paco County, Florida, warrant at 11 S. Kinghshighway.
Assaults
- A subject was brought into custody pending formal charges on assault at 325 N. Sprigg St.
- An assault was reported at 235 N. Lorimier St.
- A juvenile was cited for assault in the 700 block of West Rodney Street.