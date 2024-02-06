Cape police report 10/30/17

Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Mark D. Sparks, 45, 1111 Giboney, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on show-cause order for display of certain items prohibited at 2410 William St.

A subject was in custody pending formal charges for violation of order of protection.

Jebrocskye R. Slack, 24, 1023 Haddock St., was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant at the intersection of North Hanover and Independence streets.

Charles E. Lesley, 57, of Bernie was arrested on a Butler County warrant at the intersection of West Cape Rock Drive and Peach Tree.