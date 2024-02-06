Cape police report 10/24/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Curtis Martin Lowes, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault at 210 Franks Lane.
- A subject was in custody pending formal Charges of receiving stolen property at 1514 Rand St.
- Myra Hagler, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at 3439 William St.
- A subject was in custody pending formal charges on suspicion of theft of animals at 1327 N. West End Blvd.
Charges
- David W. Webb, 53, was charged with an animal violation (animal city license required).
Summonses
- Robert A. Glueck, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for disturbing the peace at 943 Rodney Vista Blvd.
- Willard L. Robinson III, 27, of Canalou, Missouri, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
- James D. Noland, 57, was issued a summons for assault in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
- Marvin R. Garrett, 49, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209, S. Kingshighway.