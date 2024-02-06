All sections
October 24, 2017

Cape police report 10/24/17

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Curtis Martin Lowes, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault at 210 Franks Lane. n A subject was in custody pending formal Charges of receiving stolen property at 1514 Rand St...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Curtis Martin Lowes, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of assault at 210 Franks Lane.
  • A subject was in custody pending formal Charges of receiving stolen property at 1514 Rand St.
  • Myra Hagler, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at 3439 William St.
  • A subject was in custody pending formal charges on suspicion of theft of animals at 1327 N. West End Blvd.

Charges

  • David W. Webb, 53, was charged with an animal violation (animal city license required).

Summonses

  • Robert A. Glueck, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for disturbing the peace at 943 Rodney Vista Blvd.
  • Willard L. Robinson III, 27, of Canalou, Missouri, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Macy's, 3049 William St.
  • James D. Noland, 57, was issued a summons for assault in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
  • Marvin R. Garrett, 49, was issued a summons for shoplifting at Nearly Perfect Shoes, 209, S. Kingshighway.
Assault

  • An assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at 1843 Good Hope St.
  • A domestic assault was reported at the intersection of William Street and Kingshighway.

Burglary

  • A burglary was reported at Creative Trim and Performance, 2217 Broadway.
  • A burglary was reported at 815 Independence St.
  • A burglary, assault and sexual misconduct were reported on North Main Street.

Theft

  • A theft was reported at 228 Hillview St.
  • A theft was reported at 315 Shirley.
  • A theft was reported by Am/Pm Convenience Store, 1101 William St.
  • A theft was reported at 3049 William St.
  • A theft was reported at AT&T, 3363 Gordonville Rd.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting arrest was reported at 419 Bellevue St.
  • A sexual offense was reported involving a child under 15 in the 1500 block of Rand Street
Police/Fire Reports

